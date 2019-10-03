|
JEFFS, Leonard Alan. Peacefully passed at Mercy Hospice, Sunday 29 September 2019, aged 77 years. Loved partner of the late Vivien. Loving father to Brendon, Michelle and Kitrina and much-loved father-in-law to Sasa. Very proud Grandad to Kennedee, Connor, Lebron, Shonn, Leonard, Julian, Taylor and Mya-Jane and fun GG to Kael, Carys and Leyton. Will be greatly missed. A celebration of his life will be held at Tipene Funerals, Thursday 3 October at 12:00 noon. Private cremation to follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2019