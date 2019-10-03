Home

Leonard Alan JEFFS

Leonard Alan JEFFS Notice
JEFFS, Leonard Alan. Peacefully passed at Mercy Hospice, Sunday 29 September 2019, aged 77 years. Loved partner of the late Vivien. Loving father to Brendon, Michelle and Kitrina and much-loved father-in-law to Sasa. Very proud Grandad to Kennedee, Connor, Lebron, Shonn, Leonard, Julian, Taylor and Mya-Jane and fun GG to Kael, Carys and Leyton. Will be greatly missed. A celebration of his life will be held at Tipene Funerals, Thursday 3 October at 12:00 noon. Private cremation to follow.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
