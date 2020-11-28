|
|
|
BRAITHWAITE, Leona Elizabeth. Peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on 4 August 2020, aged 57 years. A delayed celebration of Leona's life will be held at Warkworth Town Hall, corner Neville and Alnwick Streets, Warkworth at 10am on Saturday 5 December 2020. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to Melanoma New Zealand, at www. melanoma.org.nz would be appreciated. All communications to the "Braithwaite Family" C/- A Graceful Undertaking, PO Box 7036, Whangarei 0144
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020