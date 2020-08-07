|
BRAITHWAITE, Leona Elizabeth. Peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on 4 August 2020, aged 57 years. Adored daughter of Ron and Glenise. Treasured sister and sister-in-law of Marcus and Yukari, Linda and Mike. Treasured twin sister and sister-in-law of Warwick and Sharon. A service for Leona will be held at Warkworth Town Hall, corner Neville and Alnwick Streets, Warkworth at 12.30pm on Saturday 15 August 2020. Many thanks to the many family, friends, helpers and carers that helped Leona. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to Melanoma New Zealand, at www. melanoma.org.nz, would be appreciated. All communications to the "Braithwaite Family" C/- A Graceful Undertaking PO Box 7036, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2020