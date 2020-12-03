|
BRIDGE, Leon Stewart. We know your life became challenging, but your good hearted nature, free spirit, sense of humour, your years as a surfie, your hard work as a teenager on the farm, will always be fondly remembered. Go to rest now, out beyond the breakers. From John and Julie McNamara. A service for Leon will be held at Grahams Funeral Chapel, West Street, Tuakau, on Friday 4th December at 11am, followed by a private cremation. All communication to Grahams 09 236 8919
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2020