Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
West St
Tuakau, Auckland
09-236 8919
Service
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
West St
Tuakau, Auckland
Leon Stewart BRIDGE

Leon Stewart BRIDGE Notice
BRIDGE, Leon Stewart. We know your life became challenging, but your good hearted nature, free spirit, sense of humour, your years as a surfie, your hard work as a teenager on the farm, will always be fondly remembered. Go to rest now, out beyond the breakers. From John and Julie McNamara. A service for Leon will be held at Grahams Funeral Chapel, West Street, Tuakau, on Friday 4th December at 11am, followed by a private cremation. All communication to Grahams 09 236 8919



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2020
