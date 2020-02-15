Home

BILBE, Leon (nee Handley). 28 May 1935 - 19 January 2020. Kathryn, Brendan, Christian, Damian, Sean, Brigette, Alicia and families would like to express heartfelt thanks for the kindness, support, cards and messages following mum's passing. Thanks also to those who gave generously to the MND Association. We also acknowledge the love, care and support from mum's friends, Atawhai Assisi, her neurology team and the MND Association following her diagnosis. This meant so much to her and us.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
