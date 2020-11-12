Home

Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Waiora Marae
Ngataki
MATTHEWS, Leon Benson. Passed away suddenly in Ellerslie, Auckland on Saturday 7th November 2020. He leaves behind his beloved partner Dihara Gomez and daughter Esara Hine. Beloved son of Fred Matthews and Joann Atutolu, beloved grandson of Tui Atutolu, beloved brother of Doug, Steven, Janita, Misma, Robin-Anzio, Leroy, Roger, Freddy and Ani. A young man full of many talents, taken way too soon. We will forever treasure your memories moe mai ra. A funeral service for Leon will be held at Waiora Marae, Ngataki on Friday, 13th November 2020 at 10am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2020
