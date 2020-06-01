Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leon TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon aka Basketball Yeti (Leon) TAYLOR

Add a Memory
Leon aka Basketball Yeti (Leon) TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Leon (aka Basketball Yeti). Born September 9, 1980. Passed away on May 27, 2020. We have lost a beautiful soul, a loving husband, his wife Kate, is his world. A loving precious son and brother. He means so much to so many. Leon your time on this earth was far too short. We all love you so much, life will be so different without you here but you know that Kate is loved so much by so many, just like you and we will all protect her and love her just as you would want. You can now embark on you next adventure my lovely son. Love you always, Mamma Deb, Steveos, Rongey, Wiggle, Missy, Zeevy and Smudge xx
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -