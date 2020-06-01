|
TAYLOR, Leon (aka Basketball Yeti). Born September 9, 1980. Passed away on May 27, 2020. We have lost a beautiful soul, a loving husband, his wife Kate, is his world. A loving precious son and brother. He means so much to so many. Leon your time on this earth was far too short. We all love you so much, life will be so different without you here but you know that Kate is loved so much by so many, just like you and we will all protect her and love her just as you would want. You can now embark on you next adventure my lovely son. Love you always, Mamma Deb, Steveos, Rongey, Wiggle, Missy, Zeevy and Smudge xx
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2020