SUNDE, Leo Zane. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 21 May 2019 surrounded by his family, aged 92 years. Much loved brother of Vera, the late Zita, the late Roy, brother in law of Anne and family. Dearly loved and devoted companion of Renera. Leo, you will be forever in our hearts and deeply missed. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Waitakere Hospital for their care and compassion. In accordance with Leo's wishes, a private funeral and burial was held yesterday. Pocivaj u Miru.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2019
