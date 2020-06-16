Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
10:30 a.m.
The Holy Trinity Church
Parawai Road
Thames
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo SHAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo Henry. SHAW


1942 - 2020
SHAW, Leo Henry. 29 September 1942 - 14 June 2020. Precious loved husband of Barbara for 55 years. Father of Ian, Tony and Joanne. Poppy of eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Respected and loved by those who knew him. "Leo fought a brave and strong fight right to the end". Leo will be lying in state at the family home. A Funeral Service for Leo will be held at The Holy Trinity Church, Parawai Road, Thames, on Thursday 18th June at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. Refreshments will be held at St George's Anglican Church, 602 Mackay Street, Thames, following the Service.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 16, 2020
