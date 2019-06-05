|
PARKER, Leo Frank (Chiefy) (JP). Service number K73609 warrant officer Malaya/Vietnam Passed away on 3 June 2019 at Ranfurly Veterans Hospital. Dearly loved husband of the late Lorna. Loving father of Tony, Vicki, Naadi and Sally and their families. Loved grandad, great grandad and foster dad to many. 'Big shoes to fill' A service to celebrate our dad Leo's life will be held at the Chapel Manukau Memorial Gardens 361 Puhinui Road Papatoetoe on Monday 10 June 2019 at 11am. All communications to 3 Bridge Street Papatoetoe (09) 2789919 or 0278094063
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2019
