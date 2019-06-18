|
|
|
O'BRIEN, Leo Francis. Died peacefully on Sunday 16 June 2019, aged 89. Leo was the much loved brother of Patty, the late Jack and the late Angela. Uncle to Mark and Wendy, Robyn, Denise and Simon, Brendan and Vicki, Gregory and Jenny, Justine and Philip, and families. A Requiem Mass for Leo will be celebrated at 10.30am on Thursday 20 June at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 16 Brenton Place, Orakei. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A kind loving man. His great sense of humour will be missed. State of Grace East 09 5270366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 18, 2019
