PALMER, Leo Field. 95 years. Died peacefully in Auckland Hospital on 7 September 2019. Dearly beloved husband of Roz. Much loved father of Helen, Wendy and Rhys. Father-in-law of Peter and Jill. Adored grandad Leo to Hamish, Kent and Leo, Morgan and Lachlan, and Connor, Davis and Lewis. Great grandad to Jack and Soren. A service will be held at 1.30on Saturday 14 September at All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank. State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 9, 2019
