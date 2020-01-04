|
SUMPTER, Lenore Marion (nee Kirkup). Born February 16, 1937. Passed away on December 30, 2019 at North Shore Hospital after a short illness. Beloved wife of Michael (deceased), much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kristin and Graham, Craig, Hilary and Garth. Adored grandmother of Liam, Rory, Reuben and Flynn. In accordance with Lenore's wishes we have had a private family cremation. All are welcome to join us for a memorial gathering to celebrate her life later in January. Details to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to Women's Refuge would be appreciated. Enquiries to State of Grace 0800477133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020