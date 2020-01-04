|
SUMPTER, Lenore Marion (Lenore) (nee Kirkup). Born February 16, 1937. Passed away on December 30, 2019 at North Shore Hospital after a short illness. Beloved wife of Michael (deceased), much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kristin and Graham, Craig, Hilary and Garth. Adored grandmother of Liam, Rory, Reuben and Flynn. In accordance with Lenore's wishes we have had a private family cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Women's Refuge would be appreciated. Enquiries to State of Grace 0800477133 All are welcome to join a Memorial gathering to celebrate Lenore's life on Wednesday, 22nd January, 1pm at The Officers Mess, Fort Takapuna, 170 Vauxhall Rd, Narrowneck.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020