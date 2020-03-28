|
COLE, Lenore. On Thursday, 26th March at Tauranga Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Graham. Treasured and highly respected mother and mother-in-law of David and Susan, Elizabeth and Philip Price, Rosemary and Larne Edmeades. Much loved Gran and Great Gran of Joshua, Misty, Daniel, Eden and Levi; Anna, Nathan and Ben; Lisa, Tim, Riley and Brooklyn; Alana; Matty; Deborah; Andrew and Rachel; Julia and Joel; Jonathan; Ella; Sam and Anna. The family regret that due to current circumstances a funeral service cannot be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/lcole2603. All communications to the Cole Family c/- P.O. Box 3136, Tauranga 3142 'Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His faithful servants' - Psalm 116:15.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020