BLUCHER, Lenora Marguerite. Passed away peacefully on 30 May 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur Vernon Blucher. Loved mum of Roger (deceased), Michael, Adrian and Diane. Cherished nan of Diana, Georgia and Alisha. The family would like to thank the staff at Ultimate Care for their care of Lenora. A service to celebrate Lenora's life will be held on Wednesday 10 June at 1.30pm at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, 21 Carruth Rd, Papatoetoe.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020