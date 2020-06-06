Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funerals
88 Great South Rd
Auckland , Auckland
09-267 2530
Service
Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
21 Carruth Rd,
Papatoetoe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lenora BLUCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lenora Marguerite BLUCHER

Add a Memory
Lenora Marguerite BLUCHER Notice
BLUCHER, Lenora Marguerite. Passed away peacefully on 30 May 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur Vernon Blucher. Loved mum of Roger (deceased), Michael, Adrian and Diane. Cherished nan of Diana, Georgia and Alisha. The family would like to thank the staff at Ultimate Care for their care of Lenora. A service to celebrate Lenora's life will be held on Wednesday 10 June at 1.30pm at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, 21 Carruth Rd, Papatoetoe.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lenora's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -