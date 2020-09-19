Home

Lenise Jean (Crawford) FARROW

Lenise Jean (Crawford) FARROW Notice
FARROW, Lenise Jean (nee Crawford). Passed away peacefully on 16 September 2020 aged 95 years. Treasured daughter of the late Jack and Ethel Crawford. Beloved wife of the late Charles (Chas) and much loved mother of Sue. Cherished Nana to Alison and Jennifer and adored great-grandmother of Benjamin. Lenise was a much-loved and devoted member of the Howick community her entire life and will be greatly missed. The family would like to convey their sincere gratitude to the management and staff of Ambridge Rose Villa for their compassionate care of Lenise during her final months. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers New Zealand, www.alzheimers.org.nz would be appreciated. All communications to the Farrow family, c/- P.O. Box 56-013, Dominion Road, Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020
