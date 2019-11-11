|
READ, Lenard Raymond (Len). On 8 November 2019 Len sailed away, peacefully at home. Loved son of the late Gordon and Molly Read. Loved husband of Lynette (Lyn) for 61 years. Father and father-in- law of Kerry and Rose-Mary, Bryan and Anne-Marie, Glenda and Ron. Adored Grandad to Carina, Anita, Luke, Bridie-Anne, Ryan, and Laura. Loved by Clinton and Daniel. Special loved Great Grandad of Ellakai. The tide recedes, but leaves behind Bright seashells on the sand. The sun goes down, but gentle warmth Still lingers on the land. The music stops, and yet in echoes on the sweet refrains... For every joy that passes Something beautiful remains. Plain sailing and tight lines our Love. A service to celebrate Len's life will be held at Cornerstone - Whare Karakia o Manako, 144 Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri at 2:00pm on Tuesday 12 November 2019 prior to private cremation. Garden flowers welcome, or a donation to Hospice Mid- Northland, P.O. Box 141, Kerikeri, 0245 would be appreciated. Communications to the Read Family, P.O. Box 486, Kerikeri 0245.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2019