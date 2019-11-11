Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scott Funeral Services
47 Hobson Ave
Auckland, Auckland
09-407 6367
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Cornerstone - Whare Karakia o Manako
144 Kerikeri Road,
Kerikeri
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lenard READ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lenard Raymond (Len) READ

Add a Memory
Lenard Raymond (Len) READ Notice
READ, Lenard Raymond (Len). On 8 November 2019 Len sailed away, peacefully at home. Loved son of the late Gordon and Molly Read. Loved husband of Lynette (Lyn) for 61 years. Father and father-in- law of Kerry and Rose-Mary, Bryan and Anne-Marie, Glenda and Ron. Adored Grandad to Carina, Anita, Luke, Bridie-Anne, Ryan, and Laura. Loved by Clinton and Daniel. Special loved Great Grandad of Ellakai. The tide recedes, but leaves behind Bright seashells on the sand. The sun goes down, but gentle warmth Still lingers on the land. The music stops, and yet in echoes on the sweet refrains... For every joy that passes Something beautiful remains. Plain sailing and tight lines our Love. A service to celebrate Len's life will be held at Cornerstone - Whare Karakia o Manako, 144 Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri at 2:00pm on Tuesday 12 November 2019 prior to private cremation. Garden flowers welcome, or a donation to Hospice Mid- Northland, P.O. Box 141, Kerikeri, 0245 would be appreciated. Communications to the Read Family, P.O. Box 486, Kerikeri 0245.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lenard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -