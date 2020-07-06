Home

Lena Maureen (Christiansen) STEELE

Lena Maureen (Christiansen) STEELE Notice
STEELE, Lena Maureen (nee Christiansen). Lena passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 1st July 2020, at Pohlen Hospital, Matamata, in her 91st year. Loved wife of the late Buzz. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Tom, Rose (deceased) Sheryl and Morriss, and Rob. Loved Nana of her 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. "Now In Jehovah's Memory". 'In accordance with Lena's wishes a private cremation has been held. All communications c/- the Steele family, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2020
