More Obituaries for Lena HEPERI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena Mae (nee Ahipene) (Toosie) HEPERI

Lena Mae (nee Ahipene) (Toosie) HEPERI Notice
HEPERI, Lena Mae (Toosie) (nee Ahipene). Born May 31, 1924. Passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019. Beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. Toosie will be at Haven Falls Funeral Home until 1pm, Thursday 26 September. Service will be at Tu Korehe Marae, Levin Saturday 28 September at 11am. Warm thanks to all the staff at Aroha Care Centre. Me te mea ko Kopu ka rere i te pae The beauty of a woman is like Venus rising above the horizon.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
