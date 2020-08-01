|
LOCKEY, Lena (Angelina). Born January 24, 1935. Passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 30, 2020 in Auckland. Cherished wife of 64 years to Frank; much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Justine, Ross and Tracey, and Ian and Natasha; loving Gran to Melissa, Nathan, Mikayla, Natalie, Chris and Holly and Great Gran of Meelah, Madi, Ayla, Harrison and Sage. We cherish the memory of all her love for each of us. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 4 August 2020 at 3.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020