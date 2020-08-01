Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
3:30 p.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lena LOCKEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena (Angelina) LOCKEY


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Lena (Angelina) LOCKEY Notice
LOCKEY, Lena (Angelina). Born January 24, 1935. Passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 30, 2020 in Auckland. Cherished wife of 64 years to Frank; much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Justine, Ross and Tracey, and Ian and Natasha; loving Gran to Melissa, Nathan, Mikayla, Natalie, Chris and Holly and Great Gran of Meelah, Madi, Ayla, Harrison and Sage. We cherish the memory of all her love for each of us. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 4 August 2020 at 3.30pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lena's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -