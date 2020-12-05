|
GEMMELL, Lena Gunnel. On the 1st of December 2020 at 5:18pm my sweet wife and the mother of my two boys died in my arms and in the arms of Gill and Vivie, two of her closest friends. She fought her battle to the end against cancer, and never gave up. She was adored by her brother Björn, her mother Gunnel and her father Ivar all living in Sweden and unable to come to be by her side. She was dearly loved by her sons Niklas and Kristoffer. She was adored by her husband Steve and her late father and mother-in-law Peter and Peggie. Having come from Sweden to live in NZ in January 1989, she spread love dust where-ever she travelled. We all love you sweetheart. We were going to grow old together. We wish to sincerely thank Anthony Falkov her head Oncologist for giving us two years of wonderful life together against all odds, Patrick Schweder her surgeon and Catherine Han for their wonderful skills. I give my love and thanks to all her friends who stood by her. Lena will be farewelled at the Anglican Parish of Clevedon, 49 North Road, Clevedon at 11am on the 7th of December.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020