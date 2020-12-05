Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Resources
More Obituaries for Lena GEMMELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena Gunnel GEMMELL

Add a Memory
Lena Gunnel GEMMELL Notice
GEMMELL, Lena Gunnel. On the 1st of December 2020 at 5:18pm my sweet wife and the mother of my two boys died in my arms and in the arms of Gill and Vivie, two of her closest friends. She fought her battle to the end against cancer, and never gave up. She was adored by her brother Björn, her mother Gunnel and her father Ivar all living in Sweden and unable to come to be by her side. She was dearly loved by her sons Niklas and Kristoffer. She was adored by her husband Steve and her late father and mother-in-law Peter and Peggie. Having come from Sweden to live in NZ in January 1989, she spread love dust where-ever she travelled. We all love you sweetheart. We were going to grow old together. We wish to sincerely thank Anthony Falkov her head Oncologist for giving us two years of wonderful life together against all odds, Patrick Schweder her surgeon and Catherine Han for their wonderful skills. I give my love and thanks to all her friends who stood by her. Lena will be farewelled at the Anglican Parish of Clevedon, 49 North Road, Clevedon at 11am on the 7th of December.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lena's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -