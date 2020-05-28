Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lena REIMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena Elaine REIMAN

Add a Memory
Lena Elaine REIMAN Notice
REIMAN, Lena Elaine. Peacefully, at home (after a long illness) on 23rd May, 2020. Dearly loved and loving wife of Derek Player, and the late Roger Reiman. Loved mother of the late Evan and Karl. Cherished Nana of Chanaye and Great-Nana of Lahtel, Kosha and McKenzie. Special thanks to Thames District Nurses, Waikato Hospice, Thames Oncology Department and Dr Gunn. In accordance with Lena's request, a private cremation and family service has been held. Messages to: 274 Kauaeranga Valley Road, RD2 Thames 3577.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lena's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -