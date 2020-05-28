|
REIMAN, Lena Elaine. Peacefully, at home (after a long illness) on 23rd May, 2020. Dearly loved and loving wife of Derek Player, and the late Roger Reiman. Loved mother of the late Evan and Karl. Cherished Nana of Chanaye and Great-Nana of Lahtel, Kosha and McKenzie. Special thanks to Thames District Nurses, Waikato Hospice, Thames Oncology Department and Dr Gunn. In accordance with Lena's request, a private cremation and family service has been held. Messages to: 274 Kauaeranga Valley Road, RD2 Thames 3577.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2020