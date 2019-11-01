|
FARRELLY, Lena Cecilia. On 30 October 2019peacefully at Atawhai Assisi, Hamilton, in her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon. Loved mother, mother-in-law and friend of Gordon and Robyn, Connie and Graham Trotter, Gabrielle and Graham Fausett, Clare and Brian Peacocke, Lena and Maurice Martin, Paul (deceased) and Faye, Gerard and Julie, Peter and Doreen, Theresa and Dean Zajonskowski, and Maree and Martin Heathcote. A dearly loved Nana, Great Nana and Great Great Nana to many. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Thames Street, Morrinsville, on Tuesday, 5 November 2019 at 10am followed by burial at Pyes Pa, Cemetery, Tauranga, at 3pm. Rosary will be recited at St Joseph's Catholic Church, at 5.30pm on Monday. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Atawhai Assisi, and these may be left at the service. All communications to the Farrelly family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019