More Obituaries for Lena REARDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena Avis Letitia (Avis, Ramage) REARDON

Lena Avis Letitia (Avis, Ramage) REARDON Notice
REARDON, Lena Avis Letitia (Avis, nee Ramage) Peacefully at Ranui Rest Home, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Norman, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Glyn and Bev, Garth, Justine and the late Philip, Anthea and Barry Tall, Tony and Amanda. Treasured Nana of her 14 Grandchildren and Great Nana Ave of her 12 Great grandchildren. Special thanks to all the staff at Ranui for your love and support of Avis. In accordance with Avis' wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2020
