Len Aperahama JENSEN

Len Aperahama JENSEN Notice
JENSEN, Len Aperahama. Born August 26, 1939. Passed away on July 15, 2019. Husband to Winnie Jensen and father to Sharon, Chris and Debra. Karanipa to his nine mokopuna, Tauawhi, O'Shay, Jarhys, Jodeci, Whitu-Waiariki, Taimarie, Anitarewa, Mahanga and Maruia. Passed away on the 15th of July 2019 aged 79 in Wellington Hospital. He is currently lying in state at Hinemaurea marae in Hicks Bay, and will be buried at the local urupa on the 18th of July 2019. Service will begin at the marae at 10:00 am. E te papa, moe marie mai.Haven Falls Funeral Home Wellington 0800428365
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019
