WILSON, Leith MacGregor. It is with heavy hearts and great sorrow that we announce the passing of our Leith, at 2.24am on Saturday the 14th of December 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Ponsonby. Deeply loved Husband of Ellen-Jane. Admired Dad to Logan John, Ruby Jane and Jesse Eruera. Adored Popsie-Koro to Nikau, Eva and Fern. Kua hinga te Totara o te Waonui a Tane. We love you Dad. A service to celebrate Leith's life will be held at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, 2 Burleigh Street, Grafton on Thursday 19th of December at 10.00am to be followed by a 3.30pm burial at Maunu Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 18, 2019