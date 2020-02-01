Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
More Obituaries for Leita KENDALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leita Gladys KENDALL

Leita Gladys KENDALL Notice
KENDALL, Leita Gladys. Sadly passed away on the 26th January, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late William Kendall, adored mother of Linda Joy and Kay Elizabeth, and much loved mother-in-law to Gerald Leonard Baniecivich-Gera and Keith Joass. Nana to Lawrence Gerald, twins Mario Gerald and Leonard Mark Baniecivich-Gera, Cindy Kay, and Brandon Keith Joass, Great Nana to Damian and Lucas. You will be dearly missed. Gone but not forgotten and always in our hearts and memories. A funeral service will be held in the Main chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 7th February, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
