KENDALL, Leita Gladys. Sadly passed away on the 26th January, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late William Kendall, adored mother of Linda Joy and Kay Elizabeth, and much loved mother-in-law to Gerald Leonard Baniecivich-Gera and Keith Joass. Nana to Lawrence Gerald, twins Mario Gerald and Leonard Mark Baniecivich-Gera, Cindy Kay, and Brandon Keith Joass, Great Nana to Damian and Lucas. You will be dearly missed. Gone but not forgotten and always in our hearts and memories. A funeral service will be held in the Main chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 7th February, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020