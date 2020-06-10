|
CHESTER Leila Noreen (nee Wellington). Passed away peacefully in the evening on 20 May 2020 at Bert Sutcliffe rest home in Birkenhead, Auckland. (previously from Tauranga) Aged 97 born 12 Sept 1922. Much loved wife of the late Stanley Thomas Edmeades Chester. Dearly loved Mum of Gary and Shannon Chester of Birkenhead and Jeanette and Kevin Blake of Blenheim. Cherished nana of Shirley and Steve, Geoff and Gynelle, Joanne and Marcus, Tony and Bry, Nick and Birgitta, Kyle and Alida, Cameron and Nicky and Logan. Also much loved great nana of 9 great grandchildren. Many tears and laughs at a private cremation ceremony, she was the most beautiful kind and caring soul, who touched everyone who knew her. An amazing pianist and organist and a devoted family Mum. A memorial service to be held in a few weeks once air travel is easier. Contact [email protected] co.nz to be notified regarding a date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020