Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leila SALTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leila Mary (nee Butcher) (Lee) SALTER


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Leila Mary (nee Butcher) (Lee) SALTER Notice
SALTER, Leila Mary (Lee) (nee Butcher). Born March 27th, 1937. Leila Mary Salter, 82, passed away suddenly at Northbridge Retirement Village. Wife of Mike, Mother of Arran and Maia, Mother-in-law of Graham, grandmother of Leila, Rose, Joel, Samuel, Grace, Joshua, Natasha, Matthew and great grandmother of Lillie. Sister of Tim Butcher, sister-in-law of Jill Butcher and best friend of Odelle and Colin. A family funeral was held on 8th October 2020 followed by cremation. Forever in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leila's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -