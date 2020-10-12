|
SALTER, Leila Mary (Lee) (nee Butcher). Born March 27th, 1937. Leila Mary Salter, 82, passed away suddenly at Northbridge Retirement Village. Wife of Mike, Mother of Arran and Maia, Mother-in-law of Graham, grandmother of Leila, Rose, Joel, Samuel, Grace, Joshua, Natasha, Matthew and great grandmother of Lillie. Sister of Tim Butcher, sister-in-law of Jill Butcher and best friend of Odelle and Colin. A family funeral was held on 8th October 2020 followed by cremation. Forever in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2020