|
|
|
DAWSON Leila Margaret (Leila) (nee Shelley) (formerly Batchelor). Passed away peacefully aged 96 on 15 June 2020 at Selwyn Park Village, Maunu, Whangarei. Leila was originally from South Norwood London, England and latterly of Whangarei, New Zealand. Leila was a loving wife to Tom Batchelor and Frank Dawson. She will be deeply missed as a wonderful and kind mother to Tom, Nick, Julian and David. She was a loving stepmother to Liz and mother in law to Heather, Melanie, Sandi and Brenda. Leila was a proud Grandmother to Julia, Christopher, Georgia, Matthew, Jamie and Eden and a loving Great Grandmother to Allegra, Zoe, Lachlan, Romilly and Mila. Leila was also immensely grateful for the love shown to her by her wider family: Chris, Georgina and Sereana and her lifelong friends in New Zealand and around the world. A service will be held at Christ Church, Whangarei Anglican, 2B Kamo Road, Regent Whangarei at 1300 on Thursday 25 June 2020. Friends and family are invited to farewell this wonderful lady at this short service, followed by an informal gathering at 8 Quayside, Town Basin, Whangarei where happy memories of Leila will be shared with refreshments. All communications to the "Dawson Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020