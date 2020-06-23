Home

Leila Margaret (nee Shelley) (formerly Batchelor) DAWSON

DAWSON, Leila Margaret (Formerly Batchelor) (nee Shelley). Born 18 December 1923. Passed away peacefully on 15 June 2020 at Selwyn Park Village, aged 96. Leila left London for Kenya (1951) and then NZ (1967). Leila was a loving wife to Tom Batchelor and later Frank Dawson. Much loved by her sons Tom, Nick, Julian and Dave, her step-daughter Liz and her daughters-in-law Heather, Melanie, Sandi, Brenda and Sereana. Loved as Granny by Julia, Christopher, Georgia, Amber, Jenna, Steven, Matthew, Jamie and Eden. Loved as Great-Gran by Allegra, Zoe, Lachlan, Romilly, Azalea and Mila. Loved by sister Elizabeth in France and Leila's nieces and nephews. Service for all to celebrate her life at Christ Church Anglican, 2B Kamo Road, Whangarei at 13:00 on Thursday 25 June followed by an informal gathering at 8 Quayside. Messages to tom.batchelor @actrix.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 23, 2020
