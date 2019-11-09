|
HAWE, Leigh Tanya. 16 April 1964 - 22 October 2019. Keith, Dale, Erin, Ella, Rob, Georgia, Trent, Braden, Blake, Darrol, George, Nancy, Ivan and Margaret wish to thank everyone for their kind words, visits, baking, cards, flowers and donations to Starfish Social Services, in the recent passing of a loved wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister, niece, sister-in-law, aunt, friend and granny. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. To all those who attended Leigh's funeral service we thank you also. Leigh was so well loved in the community and this has been a comfort to us. We are so proud of Leigh and always will be.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2019