HAWE, Leigh Tanya. Passed away on Tuesday October 22nd, aged 55. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Keith. Loved and loving Mum of Dale, Erin and Ella and sadly missed by their partners Rob, Georgia and Trent. Dearest Granny of Braden and Blake. A service to honour Leigh will be held at All Saints Anglican Church corner Hohaia St and Broadway, Matamata at 1pm, Saturday 26th October followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Starfish Social Services Matamata, passionately supported by Leigh and may be left at the service. All communications to the Hawe Family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short Street, Matamata 3400. (FDANZ)
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2019