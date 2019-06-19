|
LOWTHER, Leigh Emily. Peacefully surrounded by family on 17 June, 2019 aged 84. Loved wife of the late Bob. Loved mother and mother in law of Selwyn and Anne, Glenn and Jane, Janice and Neil, Carol and Matt. Gran of 12 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. A celebration of Leigh's life will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel (Newstead), Morrinsville Rd, Hamilton on Saturday 22nd June at 1:00pm. Messages to the Lowther family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 19, 2019
