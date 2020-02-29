Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Faith in the Oaks at Waikumete Cemetery
Leendert (Len) BRIJS


1931 - 2020
Leendert (Len) BRIJS Notice
BRIJS, Leendert (Len). Born April 21st, 1931 in Velsen, Netherlands. Passed away peacefully at Waitakere Hospital on 26th February 2020. Loved husband of Phyllis, father to Adele, Helene and David. Respected father in law of Keith and Rob. Beloved grandfather and great grandfather to Ashlee, Derryn, Stacey, Nikki, Daniel, Harper and Noa. Private cremation for immediate family 28th February at Morrisons, Universal Drive. Memorial Service to be held at the Chapel of the Faith in the Oaks at Waikumete Cemetery at 2pm on Sunday 8th of March.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
