Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Joesph's Grey Lynn Catholic Parish
470 Great North Road
Auckland
DUNN, Lee Mary Jane (formerly Cecelia O'Donohue). Beloved mother of Megan Dunn and Duane Benson, much adored Nana to Fearne Crane and a devoted mother-in-law to Richard Crane. A service to celebrate Lee's life will be held at St Joesph's Grey Lynn Catholic Parish, 470 Great North Road, Auckland on Monday 6 January 2020 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. All messages and tributes to the wonderful and irrepressible Lee Dunn can be added on the online memorial page via the Herald. We adored you, Mum



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
