DUNN, Lee Mary Jane (formerly Cecelia O'Donohue). Beloved mother of Megan Dunn and Duane Benson, much adored Nana to Fearne Crane and a devoted mother-in-law to Richard Crane. A service to celebrate Lee's life will be held at St Joesph's Grey Lynn Catholic Parish, 470 Great North Road, Auckland on Monday 6 January 2020 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. All messages and tributes to the wonderful and irrepressible Lee Dunn can be added on the online memorial page via the Herald. We adored you, Mum
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020