KNAPP, Lee. Passed away on 5 October 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved mother of Persia and Siân. Mother in law to Kaleb. Grandmother to Charlie and Rosie-Lee. Loved daughter of Grace and the late Bill. Adored sister of Bill, Richie, and Ann. Treasured Aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A celebration of Lee's life will be held on Thursday 10 October, 11am at The Officers' Mess, 170 Vauxhall Road, Narrow Neck. Donations to the Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. The Natural Funeral Company 0212345650.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019