Lee-Anne Rosemarie LYONS

Lee-Anne Rosemarie LYONS Notice
LYONS, Lee-Anne Rosemarie. Our beautiful sister passed away peacefully Saturday 19th September 2020. Much loved daughter of Edward and Celia Lyons. Cherished sister to Shane, Sharleen and Christopher. Treasured aunty to Sheridan, Leighton, Ruby and Nikita. You are at peace now. You will forever be in our hearts. Lee-Anne is currently lying in state at Reweti Marae. A funeral service will be held tomorrow 11:45am Tuesday 22nd September. Aroha nui



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2020
