Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
2:00 p.m.
North Shore Memorial Park Chapel
235 Schnapper Rock Road
Albany
Leanne PORTER Notice
PORTER, Leanne. On 7 July 2020 after a courageous journey surrounded by her loving family. Soulmate and best friend of Matt. Most awesome, caring and selfless mum of Riki-lee, Eden, Sheree and Slade (deceased). Bestest Nana Leanne to her seven grand children. Amazing and only sister of Mike, Chris and Glen. "Forever loved and remembered." A service for family and friends will be held at the North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Saturday 11 July at 2pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2020
