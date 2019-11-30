Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:30 p.m.
Manu Crematorium Chapel,
Cemetery Road,
Maunu
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leanne COWSILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leanne Karen COWSILL

Add a Memory
Leanne Karen COWSILL Notice
COWSILL, Leanne Karen. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on November 27 2019, aged 54 years. Dearly loved daughter of Gavin and Jill, mother of Tanya and Nick, mother in law of Jip and devoted grandma to Ella. Sister of Susan, brother-in-law of Phil and good friend of Bruce. Forever in our hearts. Service to be held 12.30pm on Monday 2 December at Manu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei. In lieu of flowers, donations to North Haven Hospice PO Box 7050 Tikipunga 0144 would be appreciated. All communications to the "Cowsill Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leanne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -