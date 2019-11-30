|
COWSILL, Leanne Karen. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on November 27 2019, aged 54 years. Dearly loved daughter of Gavin and Jill, mother of Tanya and Nick, mother in law of Jip and devoted grandma to Ella. Sister of Susan, brother-in-law of Phil and good friend of Bruce. Forever in our hearts. Service to be held 12.30pm on Monday 2 December at Manu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei. In lieu of flowers, donations to North Haven Hospice PO Box 7050 Tikipunga 0144 would be appreciated. All communications to the "Cowsill Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2019