Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Haven Falls Funeral Home
139 Bank Street
Whangarei
Leah De Mesa BROWNLIE


1962 - 2020
Leah De Mesa BROWNLIE Notice
BROWNLIE, Leah De Mesa. 2 December 1962 - 17 January 2020. Passed Away Peacefully at North Haven Hospice aged 58. Much Loved wife of Paul, Mother of Jingjing and Giovanni, devoted lola of Isabella, Gabriela, Avril and Alexia. Service to be held at Haven Falls Funeral Home 139 Bank Street, Whangarei, on Monday 20 January at 11am followed by a private cremation at Maunu Crematorium. In Lieu of flowers, donations to North Haven Hospice would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
