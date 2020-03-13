Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
4:00 p.m.
Anns Funeral Home
11c Bolderwood Place
Wiri
Laxmiben Haribhai MASTER


1929 - 2020
Laxmiben Haribhai MASTER Notice
MASTER, Laxmiben Haribhai. Born February 01, 1929. Passed away on March 11, 2020. With deep sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of our much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Laxmiben Master, aged 91, in Auckland surrounded by her family on Tuesday. Heartfelt thanks for the kindness and love shown by all the staff and carers at Middlemore Hospital. A celebration of Ma's life will be held on Saturday 14th March 2020 at 4pm at Anns Funeral Home 11c Bolderwood Place, Wiri. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cancer Society NZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2020
