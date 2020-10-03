Home

Lawrence Sydney (Bill) OLIVER

Lawrence Sydney (Bill) OLIVER Notice
OLIVER, Lawrence Sydney (Bill). Passed away in the arms of his loving family on 20 September 2020, in his 93rd year. Much loved husband and soulmate of Elsie (nee Mathis) for 69 years. Most cherished Dad and Dad-in-law of Carol and Bruce, Gavin and Anne, Debbie and Ron. Treasured Poppa to 8 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren and still counting. Also a loved and respected step-Poppa. 'You will never be more than a thought away, Rest in Peace with God' A Requiem Mass was held in Thanksgiving for the life of Bill at St Mary Immaculate Church, Tauranga on 24 September 2020. Any correspondence may be sent to: C. McGill, 177 Waihi Road, Tauranga.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2020
