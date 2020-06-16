|
LOCKWOOD, Lawrence Selwyn (Sel). Passed away peacefully in Middlemore Hospital on Sunday 14th June aged 89 years. Beloved husband of Gwen for 63 years. Dearly loved father and father in law of Wayne, Murray and Jeanette, Gayle and Gerard. Loved Pop of Courtney, Hayden, Jordan and Luke, and Great Pop of Grayson. Resting peacefully now. A service will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens, Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Thursday 18th June 2020 at 11.00am. Ensom Funeral Services 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 16 to June 17, 2020