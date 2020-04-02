|
MIHALJEVICH, Lawrence. On 29th March, 2020 passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital. Beloved Husband and Soulmate of Chalis, adored Father of Bradley and Renee. Treasured Poppa of Flynn and Harper. After a short illness, Lawrie passed away in North Shore Hospital. Private cremation, followed by a Memorial Service at a later date. Many thanks to the Doctors and Nursing Staff for their care. All communication to the Mihaljevich family c/- Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson 0610
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2020