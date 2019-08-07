|
MARIU, Lawrence Matthew (Hurae). Born September 28, 1951. Passed away peacefully at home on August 03, 2019 aged 67 years. Eldest son of Lawrence and Emma Mariu (deceased). Brother of Dennis, Anthony, Ronny, Jennette, Annie, Tracey and Deb, and the late Matthew and Barry. Much loved uncle and grand uncle who will be greatly missed. Sincere thanks to all staff at Hospice North Shore for their love and support. Moe mai brother. Rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2019