SCHICKER, Lawrence Karl Andrew. Passed away peacefully on Friday the 1st of May 2020 surrounded by his beautiful family. His enthusiasm for life inspired us to live our lives to the fullest and make the most of every day. Loving husband to Kirsten, adored Father to Rose and Grace. Stepdad to Ned, Isaac and the late Ruby-Jean. God will guide you throughout your life if you seek to know him. -Lawrence Karl Andrew Schicker We will miss you always Big-Dog
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020