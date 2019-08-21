Home

Lawrence John SPINKS

Lawrence John SPINKS Notice
SPINKS, Lawrence John. Passed away peacefully on 19th August 2019 at Pukekohe Hospital, aged 62. Darling husband of Rita, treasured father of Laura, Sara and James, father-in-law to Libby. Koro to Belle and Winston. You were always there for us, you were the best husband/dad we could have asked for. We love you and will miss you. Special thank you to Jackie, the hospice team, Jan and all staff at Pukekohe Hospital. A service to celebrate Lawrence's life will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street, Tuakau on Friday 23rd August 2019 at 1.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
