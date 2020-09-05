|
|
|
FORD, Lawrence John (Laurie). 2nd BTN, Serviceman No. RNZIR 342993. Passed away on 4th September 2020 at Gisborne Hospital, aged 83 years. Loved husband of Patricia. Loved father to all his children. Loved Pops at all his grandchildren. Loved brother to his siblings that have passed. Loved brother and brother in law of Greg and Heather and brother in law of Frank and Vicky McLoughlin. The funeral service will be held at St Mary Star of the Sea Church, Campion Road, Gisborne at 2pm on Monday 7th September followed by interment at Taruheru Lawn Cemetery. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020